Monticello survives taut tilt with Stanford Olympia 51-43

Monticello didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Stanford Olympia 51-43 on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 27, Monticello faced off against Clinton and Stanford Olympia took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 29 at Stanford Olympia High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.