Monticello pushes over Danville 38-20

Riding a wave of production, Monticello surfed over Danville 38-20 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 28, Monticello faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Danville took on Jacksonville on December 26 at Jacksonville High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.