Monticello overcomes Mt. Zion in competitive affair 33-32

Monticello upended Mt. Zion for a narrow 33-32 victory on December 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 2, Monticello faced off against Mt Pulaski and Mt Zion took on Pana on December 4 at Mt Zion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.