Monticello denies Rantoul Township's challenge 42-23

Monticello notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Rantoul Township 42-23 at Rantoul Township High on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Rantoul Township faced off against Stanford Olympia and Monticello took on Fairbury Prairie Central on January 17 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
