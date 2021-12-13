Moline overwhelms Peoria Manual 65-22

Yes, Moline looked superb in beating Peoria Manual, but no autographs please after its 65-22 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 13.
The Maroons opened with a 19-10 advantage over the Rams through the first quarter.
Moline's might showed as it carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
