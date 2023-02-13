Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minonk Fieldcrest broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 77-36 explosion on Manteno in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

In recent action on February 6, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central. For results, click here.

