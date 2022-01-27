Minonk Fieldcrest tops Tremont 47-32

Riding a wave of production, Minonk Fieldcrest dunked Tremont 47-32 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Tremont faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Eureka on January 22 at Eureka High School. For more, click here.
