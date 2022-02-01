Minonk Fieldcrest severs Henry-Senachwine's hopes 43-30

Minonk Fieldcrest tipped and eventually toppled Henry-Senachwine 43-30 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 24, Henry-Senachwine faced off against Roanoke-Benson and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Tremont on January 27 at Tremont High School. Click here for a recap
