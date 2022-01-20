Minonk Fieldcrest routs Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44-23

Deer Creek-Mackinaw had no answers as Minonk Fieldcrest roared to a 44-23 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Tremont on January 13 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.