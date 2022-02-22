Minonk Fieldcrest rolls like thunder over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56-33

Minonk Fieldcrest swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56-33 at Minonk Fieldcrest High on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 14, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Hoopeston Area on February 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Minonk Fieldcrest a 13-2 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
The Knights' shooting thundered to a 29-11 lead over the Panthers at the half.
The Knights' authority showed as they carried a 42-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
