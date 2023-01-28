 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minonk Fieldcrest rallies to rock Peotone 60-42

Peotone cut in front to start, but Minonk Fieldcrest answered the challenge to collect a 60-42 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 28.

The start wasn't the problem for Peotone, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Minonk Fieldcrest through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved in front for a 32-28 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.

Minonk Fieldcrest moved to a 38-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-11 edge.

Recently on January 23, Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with Fisher in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

