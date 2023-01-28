Minonk Fieldcrest rallies to rock Peotone 60-42

Peotone cut in front to start, but Minonk Fieldcrest answered the challenge to collect a 60-42 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 28.

The start wasn't the problem for Peotone, as it began with a 16-11 edge over Minonk Fieldcrest through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights' offense moved in front for a 32-28 lead over the Blue Devils at the half.

Minonk Fieldcrest moved to a 38-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-11 edge.

