 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Minonk Fieldcrest prevails over LeRoy 53-24

  • 0

Minonk Fieldcrest's river of points eventually washed away LeRoy in a 53-24 cavalcade on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and LeRoy squared off with January 6, 2022 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on December 30, Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with Eureka in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News