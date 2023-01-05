Minonk Fieldcrest prevails over LeRoy 53-24

Minonk Fieldcrest's river of points eventually washed away LeRoy in a 53-24 cavalcade on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and LeRoy squared off with January 6, 2022 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on December 30, Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with Eureka in a basketball game. For more, click here.
