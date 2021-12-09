Minonk Fieldcrest paints near-perfect picture in win over Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 67-19

Minonk Fieldcrest showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 67-19 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 9.
In recent action on December 4, Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Downs Tri-Valley on December 2 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. For more, click here.
