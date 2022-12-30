Minonk Fieldcrest overwhelms Eureka 61-29

Minonk Fieldcrest's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Eureka 61-29 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 30.
The last time Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka played in a 47-28 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 15, Eureka faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Colfax Ridgeview on December 15 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.