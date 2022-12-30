 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Minonk Fieldcrest overwhelms Eureka 61-29

  • 0

Minonk Fieldcrest's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Eureka 61-29 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 30.

The last time Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka played in a 47-28 game on January 22, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 15, Eureka faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Colfax Ridgeview on December 15 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News