Minonk Fieldcrest nips Chicago Butler College Prep in scare 43-40

Minonk Fieldcrest posted a tight 43-40 win over Chicago Butler College Prep in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 28.
Minonk Fieldcrest's shooting darted to a 21-11 lead over Chicago Butler College Prep at the intermission.
In recent action on February 22, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chicago Butler College Prep took on Elmhurst Timothy Christian High School on February 22 at Chicago Butler College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.