 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Minonk Fieldcrest mollywopps Henry-Senachwine 82-18

  • 0

The force was strong for Minonk Fieldcrest as it pierced Henry-Senachwine during Tuesday's 82-18 thumping in Illinois girls basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine faced off on February 1, 2022 at Henry-Senachwine High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Tremont . For results, click here. Henry-Senachwine took on Roanoke-Benson on January 23 at Roanoke-Benson High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News