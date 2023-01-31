Minonk Fieldcrest mollywopps Henry-Senachwine 82-18

The force was strong for Minonk Fieldcrest as it pierced Henry-Senachwine during Tuesday's 82-18 thumping in Illinois girls basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine faced off on February 1, 2022 at Henry-Senachwine High School.

In recent action on January 26, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Tremont. Henry-Senachwine took on Roanoke-Benson on January 23 at Roanoke-Benson High School.

