Minonk Fieldcrest finds its footing in victory over Colfax Ridgeview 54-16

Impressive was a ready adjective for Minonk Fieldcrest's 54-16 throttling of Colfax Ridgeview in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op and Colfax Ridgeview took on El Paso-Gridley on December 9 at El Paso-Gridley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
