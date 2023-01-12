Minonk Fieldcrest dominates El Paso-Gridley 69-38

Minonk Fieldcrest stomped on El Paso-Gridley 69-38 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 12.
The last time Minonk Fieldcrest and El Paso-Gridley played in a 46-37 game on February 14, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against LeRoy and El Paso-Gridley took on Stanford Olympia on December 29 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.
