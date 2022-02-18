Minonk Fieldcrest denies Seneca's challenge 30-17

Minonk Fieldcrest dumped Seneca 30-17 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Minonk Fieldcrest made the first move by forging a 13-8 margin over Seneca after the first quarter.

Minonk Fieldcrest's shooting darted to a 26-13 lead over Seneca at halftime.

The Knights' edge showed as they carried a 28-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Seneca was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Minonk Fieldcrest cloned its points production 2-2.

