Minonk Fieldcrest denies Seneca's challenge 30-17

Minonk Fieldcrest dumped Seneca 30-17 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Minonk Fieldcrest made the first move by forging a 13-8 margin over Seneca after the first quarter.
Minonk Fieldcrest's shooting darted to a 26-13 lead over Seneca at halftime.
The Knights' edge showed as they carried a 28-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
Seneca was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Minonk Fieldcrest cloned its points production 2-2.
