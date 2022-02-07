Minonk Fieldcrest darts by Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in easy victory 59-38

Impressive was a ready adjective for Minonk Fieldcrest's 59-38 throttling of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.
In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Tolono Unity and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Henry-Senachwine on February 1 at Henry-Senachwine High School. Click here for a recap
