Minonk Fieldcrest collects skin-tight win against Eureka 56-48

Minonk Fieldcrest weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 56-48 victory against Eureka for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 21.
The last time Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka played in a 47-28 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 16, Eureka faced off against LeRoy and Minonk Fieldcrest took on El Paso-Gridley on January 16 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For results, click here.
