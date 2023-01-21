 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Minonk Fieldcrest collects skin-tight win against Eureka 56-48

  • 0

Minonk Fieldcrest weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 56-48 victory against Eureka for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 21.

The last time Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka played in a 47-28 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 16, Eureka faced off against LeRoy and Minonk Fieldcrest took on El Paso-Gridley on January 16 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News