Minonk Fieldcrest chalks up convincing victory over Downs Tri-Valley 72-28

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Minonk Fieldcrest did exactly that with a 72-28 win against Downs Tri-Valley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and Downs Tri-Valley faced off on December 2, 2021 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. For more, click here.
