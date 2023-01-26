Minonk Fieldcrest casts spell on Tremont 55-52

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Minonk Fieldcrest didn't mind, dispatching Tremont 55-52 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 26.
Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and Tremont squared off with January 27, 2022 at Tremont High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Eureka and Tremont took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on January 21 at Tremont High School. For results, click here.
