It would have taken a herculean effort for Princeton to claim this one, and Minonk Fieldcrest wouldn't allow that in an 83-39 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.

In recent action on February 2, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw . For a full recap, click here. Princeton took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on February 2 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.