Minonk Fieldcrest blitzes Lexington in convincing fashion 49-21

Minonk Fieldcrest earned a convincing 49-21 win over Lexington in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Knights registered a 25-11 advantage at half over the Minute Men.
In recent action on January 11, Lexington faced off against Gardner-South Wilmington and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Eureka on January 10 at Eureka High School. Click here for a recap
