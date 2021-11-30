 Skip to main content
Metamora topples Bloomington 37-28

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Metamora passed in a 37-28 victory at Bloomington's expense in Illinois girls basketball action on November 30.

Metamora opened with a 12-9 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-19 lead at intermission.

The Redbirds broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-23 lead over the Purple Raiders.

The Redbirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring 10-5 to finish the game in style.

