Metamora rides the rough off Bartonville Limestone 68-58

Metamora charged Bartonville Limestone and collected a 68-58 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 4.
Last season, Metamora and Bartonville Limestone squared off with February 3, 2022 at Bartonville Limestone High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Metamora took on Pekin on December 30 at Pekin High School. For results, click here.
