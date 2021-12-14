Metamora pushes over Dunlap 51-32

Metamora handed Dunlap a tough 51-32 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 14.
In recent action on November 30, Metamora faced off against Bloomington and Dunlap took on O'Fallon Township on December 4 at O'Fallon Township High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.