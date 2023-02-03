Metamora controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-31 win against East Peoria at East Peoria High on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Metamora opened with a 21-10 advantage over East Peoria through the first quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 45-15 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Metamora thundered to a 57-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redbirds put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 9-7 in the last stanza.

