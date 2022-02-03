Metamora cancels check from Bartonville Limestone 60-44

Metamora trucked Bartonville Limestone on the road to a 60-44 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.
In recent action on January 25, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Metamora took on Morton on January 29 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.