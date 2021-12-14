Melrose Park Walther Christian rides the rough off Chicago Christ the King 46-31

No quarter was granted as Melrose Park Walther Christian blunted Chicago Christ the King's plans 46-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish and Melrose Park Walther Christian took on Chicago Josephinum on December 7 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
