Melrose Park Walther Christian nips Chicago Christ the King in taut scare 49-41

Melrose Park Walther Christian poked just enough holes in Chicago Christ the King's defense to garner a taut, 49-41 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 19.
Last season, Melrose Park Walther Christian and Chicago Christ the King squared off with December 14, 2021 at Chicago Christ the King School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Christ the King took on Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac on January 12 at Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac High School. Click here for a recap.
