Melrose Park Walther Christian dims lights on Chicago Senn 43-23

Melrose Park Walther Christian earned its community's accolades after a 43-23 win over Chicago Senn in Illinois girls basketball action on January 16.
Recently on January 10, Melrose Park Walther Christian squared off with Chicago Holy Trinity in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.