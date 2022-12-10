Maywood Proviso East unloads on Chicago Morgan Park 54-34

Maywood Proviso East flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Morgan Park 54-34 in Illinois girls basketball on December 10.
Recently on December 5, Chicago Morgan Park squared off with Chicago Marist in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.