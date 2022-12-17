Maywood Proviso East dominates Chicago Christ the King 64-28

Maywood Proviso East's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Christ the King during a 64-28 blowout at Chicago Christ The King High on December 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Lake Forest Woodlands Academy and Maywood Proviso East took on Chicago Morgan Park on December 10 at Maywood Proviso East High School.
