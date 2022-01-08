Mattoon staggers Charleston with punishing performance 72-11

Mattoon swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Charleston 72-11 on January 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 28, Mattoon faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston took on Marshall on January 3 at Marshall High School. For more, click here.
Mattoon's offense breathed fire to a 33-9 lead over Charleston at halftime.
