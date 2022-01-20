Mattoon routs Urbana 86-19

Mattoon's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Urbana 86-19 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Urbana faced off against Danville and Mattoon took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 15 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.
