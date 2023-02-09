Mattoon's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Charleston 72-17 on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Mattoon and Charleston squared off with February 10, 2022 at Charleston High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 2, Charleston faced off against Olney Richland County . For a full recap, click here. Mattoon took on Mt Zion on February 3 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap.

