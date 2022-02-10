Mattoon overwhelms Charleston 63-16

Mattoon controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-16 victory over Charleston in Illinois girls basketball on February 10.
Recently on February 1 , Charleston squared up on Effingham in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.