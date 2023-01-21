Mason City Illini Central squeaks past Pawnee in tight tilt 54-48

Mason City Illini Central edged Pawnee 54-48 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Pawnee and Mason City Illini Central played in a 36-32 game on December 6, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton. Click here for a recap.
