Marshall squeezes past Arcola 52-51

Marshall edged Arcola 52-51 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
Last season, Marshall and Arcola faced off on January 29, 2022 at Marshall High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 19, Arcola squared off with Chrisman in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.