Marshall's river of points eventually washed away Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a 72-31 offensive cavalcade in Illinois girls basketball action on February 1.
Recently on January 24 , Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.