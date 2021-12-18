Maroa-Forsyth's rally caps fit just right in beating Decatur Lutheran 40-24

Maroa-Forsyth stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 40-24 win over Decatur Lutheran in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 18.

Decatur Lutheran started on steady ground by forging a 13-3 lead over Maroa-Forsyth at the end of the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's shooting darted to a 23-15 lead over Decatur Lutheran at the half.

The Trojans' edge showed as they carried a 33-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

