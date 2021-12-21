Maroa-Forsyth topples LeRoy 39-33

 Skip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth posted a tight 39-33 win over LeRoy in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 21.

In recent action on December 16, LeRoy faced off against Heyworth and Maroa-Forsyth took on Pleasant Plains on December 16 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.

The Trojans opened with an 8-3 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth registered a 23-9 advantage at intermission over LeRoy.

The Trojans moved ahead of the Panthers 29-21 as the fourth quarter started.

Maroa-Forsyth fended off LeRoy's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

