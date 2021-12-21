Maroa-Forsyth topples LeRoy 39-33

Maroa-Forsyth posted a tight 39-33 win over LeRoy in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 21.

The Trojans opened with an 8-3 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth registered a 23-9 advantage at intermission over LeRoy.

The Trojans moved ahead of the Panthers 29-21 as the fourth quarter started.

Maroa-Forsyth fended off LeRoy's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

