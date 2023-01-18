Maroa-Forsyth escapes Clinton in thin win 47-46

With little to no wiggle room, Maroa-Forsyth nosed past Clinton 47-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on January 19, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Clinton faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Maroa-Forsyth took on Petersburg PORTA on January 9 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For results, click here.
