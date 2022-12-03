Maroa-Forsyth dismantles Macon Meridian 67-22

Maroa-Forsyth ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Macon Meridian 67-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Macon Meridian and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 45-44 game on December 18, 2021. For more, click here.
