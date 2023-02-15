Marion's river of points eventually washed away Clinton in a 52-31 cavalcade in Illinois girls basketball on Feb. 15.
Recently on Feb. 11, Clinton squared off with Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.