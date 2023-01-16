Manteno sprints past Lisle 51-40

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Manteno will take its 51-40 victory over Lisle in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Lisle and Manteno faced off on January 24, 2022 at Lisle High School. For a full recap, click here.
