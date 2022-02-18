Mahomet-Seymour tops Bloomington 53-37

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stretched out and finally snapped, Mahomet-Seymour put just enough pressure on Bloomington to earn a 53-37 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 10, Bloomington faced off against Normal and Mahomet-Seymour took on Lincoln on February 10 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 19-6 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour fought to a 35-13 intermission margin at Bloomington's expense.

Mahomet-Seymour took control in the third quarter with a 49-25 advantage over Bloomington.

