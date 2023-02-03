A tight-knit tilt turned in Mahomet-Seymour's direction just enough to squeeze past Taylorville 42-34 on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Taylorville and Mahomet-Seymour played in a 61-49 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.

